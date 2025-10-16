Watch: Controlled Blasts On Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Clear Boulders

Loud explosions echoed through the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) as authorities carried out controlled blasting to clear huge boulders blocking the road. The operation was aimed at restoring smooth traffic on the busy route.

Moments after the blasts, a JCB machine moved in to clear the broken chunks of stone scattered across the divider and the mountainside. A thick haze was seen in the area as one explosion followed another on Wednesday.

The sight of blasts on the otherwise smooth and well-maintained highway surprised many. But officials said the operation was planned to remove the large stones lying on the road, which had been disrupting traffic movement.

Explosions can be seen in the video, breaking rocks on the divider and the mountain slope beside the road.

Since the boulders were too big to be removed by hand, controlled explosions were used to break them into smaller pieces. The effort was part of a larger drive to keep the highway clear and ensure safe travel for vehicles.