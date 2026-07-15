Jammu Family Takes Home Wrong Body, Missing Son Returns Alive Hours Later

A shocking case of mistaken identity in Jammu saw a family take home a body they believed was their missing son, only to discover hours later that he was alive.

Vishal Kumar, 24, a resident of Sohanjana who works as a security guard at a factory, left for duty on Saturday, but did not return home. When repeated attempts to contact him failed, his family lodged a missing person complaint at a local police post.

The family's distress deepened the next morning when Vishal's sister in Punjab, received a call from the Government Medical College (GMC), Hospital about an unidentified body lying in the mortuary.

The family rushed to the hospital and was shown the body. A scar on the stomach and damage to one eye resembled Vishal's features, leading relatives to believe it was him. Convinced that their son had died, they took the body home for cremation.

However, as the family reached the Satwari area with body, they received an unexpected phone call. A friend informed them that Vishal was alive and was on his way to home from Bari Brahmana.

The family waited in disbelief. Moments later, when Vishal arrived home unharmed, tears gave way to relief. What had appeared to be a tragedy turned into a scene of relief and celebration.

It was then established that the body in the mortuary belonged to another person and had been mistakenly identified as Vishal. After finding their son alive, the family returned the unidentified body to GMC Hospital and apologised for the confusion.

The unusual incident has raised serious questions about the identification process for unclaimed bodies at the hospital.