"That Isn't Me": DBS Bank's Ex-CEO Piyush Gupta Debunks Viral 'Meeting' LinkedIn Post

A viral LinkedIn post has turned into a hilarious case of mistaken identity. Janney Hujic, a Singaporean founder and former DBS Bank employee, claimed she met Piyush Gupta, the bank's former CEO, at a Bali cafe. She shared a lengthy note and photo, praising his humility and presence. However, Gupta himself commented on the post, saying, "Sorry to disillusion you. That isn't me!" The post, which had gained traction before Gupta's comment, quickly went viral on LinkedIn and X.

Hujic, who worked with DBS Bank from 2014 to 2015 as a senior service executive, was impressed by the stranger's resemblance to Gupta. She even praised the doppelganger's charm and conversation skills, saying he "had your charms right on and said all the right things."

Click here to check the LinkedIn post

The incident has sparked alot of discussion online among the proffessional especially bankers, with many calling it "the post of the year". Gupta's comment garnered over 5000 likes, with users praising the unexpected twist. The mix-up has left netizens in stitches, with some joking it's straight out of a drama series.

"If it's an honest coincidence - wow. If it was a planned LinkedIn strategy - 10x wow," commented a user.

"There is a spectrum between lunacy and comedy. This post is somewhere in between," wrote another user.

"LinkedIn is funnier than Facebook nowadays," commented a third user.