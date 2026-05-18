Cooling Systems, Dietary Changes: Heatwave Relief Efforts At Jammu Zoo

As the mercury soars and Jammu seethes, the city's Jambu Zoo is fighting to keep its animals and birds safe from the sweltering heatwave. With temperatures predicted to rise further, the zoo has sprung into action, deploying a range of emergency measures to combat heat-related illnesses.

"Special attention is being given to heat-sensitive species, with regular monitoring of their health and behaviour," said Amreek Singh, Wildlife Warden.

Cooling systems, dietary changes, and vigilant monitoring are just a few steps taken to ensure the well-being of the zoo's inhabitants. Water coolers, sprinklers, and cotton tents are providing relief to animals.

Water sprinklers are proving to be a godsend for the zoo's black bears, who eagerly seek refuge in the cooling spray to escape the sweltering heat. Special coolers have also been installed in the brown bear enclosures, ensuring these furry giants stay cool and calm.

Meanwhile, the lion's pool is overflowing with refreshing water, inviting thirsty animals to take a dip and beat the heat. The zoo's thoughtful measures are providing much-needed relief to its inhabitants.

Herbivores are enjoying fibre-rich treats like watermelons and cucumbers, while carnivores get glucose boosts to beat dehydration.

Zoo staff are on high alert, watching for signs of distress during peak heat hours. "Our proactive measures aim to mitigate the heatwave's impact and ensure our inhabitants' safety," a zoo official said.

With Jammu's heatwave showing no signs of abating, the zoo's zero-tolerance approach is a beacon of hope for its furry and feathered residents.