US Zoo Offers To Name Animal Poop After Your Ex This Valentine's Day

For those who think their ex really stinks, the Maryland Zoo is offering a "stinky" way to settle the score. The fundraiser called Dollars for Dung was announced last month, under which the participants can name a pile of poop after their ex with the zoo sending the donor a PDF certificate to commemorate the occasion. The participants just have to make a small donation of $5, which will be used to fund the zoo's conservation efforts both in Maryland and in native habitats around the globe. The Maryland Zoo is home to over 1,000 animals, including critically endangered species like Panamanian golden frogs and African penguins.

"Dollars For Dung is the perfect way to turn heartbreak into hilarity this Valentine's Day!" the zoo said in an Instagram post, adding: "For just $5, you can get back at your ex by "naming" a pile of animal dung after them. It's the perfect way to talk sh*t while supporting animal care and conservation."

Maryland Zoo Chief Operating Officer Shannon Brown stated that this year is the second Valentine's Day that the officials have run the Dollars for Dung fundraiser. The previous iteration was a huge hit with donations nearly hitting the $10,000 mark.

"They can send it, they can post it, they can do whatever," Brown was quoted as saying by Fox 5 Washington DC. Brown explained that the idea for the rather eccentric fundraiser came out during a lunchtime conversation and spiralled from there.

"We received donations from over 30 countries across the world. I think we touched like all but two continents," said Brown.

Elephant Poop Video

Last year, the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee ran a similar offer under which participants could send one of two videos: a cute red panda munching on a grape or a humorous video of an elephant pooping, for a tiny donation of $10. The zoo said on social media that the elephant poop videos are good for more than just exes.

"Maybe it's your annoying neighbour, overbearing mother-in-law, ex, or that coworker who still gives you nightmares. This Valentine's, let an elephant do the talking and name a turd after a turd," the post stated.