Avalanche Warning In Jammu And Kashmir Districts

A level-1 warning has been issued in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal and Leh for the next 24 hours.

Jammu | | Updated: January 31, 2018 17:28 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Avalanche Warning In Jammu And Kashmir Districts

The advisory has been issued in view of the forecast of wet weather in most parts of the state

Jammu:  A government agency on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hours, shortly after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region jolted parts of north India.

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment has "informed that medium danger avalanche warning of level-3 exists in higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil Districts," an official spokesman here said.

He said a level-1 warning has been issued in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal and Leh for the next 24 hours.

Comments
Close [X]
"The people living in higher reaches of these districts should avoid movement in the avalanche-prone areas/slopes for the next 24 hours," he added.

The advisory has been issued in view of the forecast of wet weather in most parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

Trending

Jammu and KashmirAvalanche Warningavalance warning JK

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LIVE TVBudget 2018ICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................