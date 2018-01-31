Avalanche Warning In Jammu And Kashmir Districts

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment has "informed that medium danger avalanche warning of level-3 exists in higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil Districts," an official spokesman here said.
He said a level-1 warning has been issued in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal and Leh for the next 24 hours.
Comments
The advisory has been issued in view of the forecast of wet weather in most parts of the state over the next 24 hours.