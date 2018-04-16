Women-Run Dairy Society Bringing 'Milk Revolution' In Rajasthan's Bhilawara The micro-dairy in non-descript Dhapda village of Mandal block, started in 2014, milks nearly 2 to 2.5 lakh litres per month from 1500 litres milk collected from nearly 200 households on a daily basis.

Buoyed by the success in dairy, the society has now entered into the market of spices. The Dhapda Masala Udhyog Samiti was set-up in 2016, which earns 30,000 to 35,000 monthly for the society. Women are paid Rs 20 per hour for grinding spices manually. They sell turmeric, chilly and coriander powder in the Bhilwara and also in the local market.



Hemlata Rawat, 45, is the force behind the 'milk revolution' in the district.



"In 2012, Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) had developed pasture land development committee in a neighbouring village. They organised a visit to Bhilwara dairy, which inspired me to do something in the field," Rawat said.



She started with one cow and later motivated other women of the village after which a dairy cooperative society with 11 women members was set up.



"As I started earning from the milk that I sold in the neighbouring Gyangarh village, I purchased more cows and also motivated women to contribute, which helped them to stand on their feet," she said.



Recognising the efforts of the Dhapda Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Samiti, Bhilwara district started procuring the milk and also set up bulk coolers in Dhapda village for t he preservation of milk.



"Dhapda is a remote village and the efforts of the society are appreciable. People from other villages also supply milk to the society. In short span of time, the society had earned good profit," Manager (procurement), Bhilwara Zila Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Limited, Rajendra Udawat said.



