National Milk Day 2024: Why Is It Celebrated? Know History And Significance

National Milk Day, celebrated on November 26th, honors the birth of Dr Verghese Kurien, the visionary behind India's White Revolution. The day highlights the crucial role of milk in human nutrition and raises awareness about its health benefits. Additionally, National Milk Day aims to strengthen the dairy industry by promoting increased production and consumption of milk and its products.

The Day offers a chance to draw attention to milk and promote initiatives related to the milk business and milk.

Who Was Dr Verghese Kurien?

According to Amul.com, Dr Kurien, was the architect of India';s White Revolution, which helped India emerge as the largest milk producer in the world.His vision and leadership transformed India's dairy industry, significantly improving the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

Key Positions and Contributions:

Founder Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) (1965-1998)

Founder Chairman of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) (1973-2006)

Founder of the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) (1979-2006)

Dr Verghese Kurien was appointed as the Chancellor of the Allahabad Central University by the Government of India. He was also the Vice Chancellor of GAU.

His professional life has been dedicated to empowering the Indian farmers through co-operatives.

Dr Kurien has helped to lay the foundation of democratic enterprises at the grass roots. He believed that by placing technology and professional management in the hands of the farmers, the standard of living of millions of our poor people can be improved.

The cooperative movement, he helped to create became a model not only for India, but for developing countries throughout the world.