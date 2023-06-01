World Milk Day 2023: All You Need To Know About The Day

World Milk Day is celebrated annually on June 1.

World Milk Day, established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, has been observed across the world since its inception in 2001. The idea behind the special day is to bring the importance of milk as a global food to the forefront and to promote dairy farming and the dairy industry. Over time, the FAO has carried out various campaigns to raise awareness about the nutritional value and significance of milk in a balanced diet.

As per worldmilkday.org, this year, the theme of World Milk Day is “showcasing how dairy is reducing its environmental footprint, while also providing nutritious foods and livelihoods.”

As an agency dedicated to eradicating hunger and promoting sustainable agriculture, the FAO used the day to educate individuals, communities, organisations, and governments to understand the potential of milk in combating malnutrition across the world and scale up the efforts in this regard.

On this occasion, stakeholders across the world, from farmers to policymakers, celebrate the benefits of milk, while also designing initiatives to improve dairy production in a sustainable manner and address challenges faced by the industry. Consumers are also actively roped into such processes to promote responsible consumption patterns. The focus is on encouraging manufacturing methods that reduce water consumption and greenhouse gas emission, as well as promote animal welfare and safe working conditions.

Additionally, focus is also placed on the larger economic impact of the dairy industry in the global economy. From providing jobs to millions of people to giving rise to several sub-industries, the impact of the dairy industry is not just appreciated but also studied on the occasion of World Milk Day.