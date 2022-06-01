World Milk Day 2022: Here's The Date, Theme, And Significance Of The Day

World Milk Day is a day recognised by the United Nations.

Milk is a staple in the diets of many people all over the world. We rely on milk and its products practically every day, whether we're sipping a glass of milk or consuming a variety of dairy products. Milk's worldwide significance is unimaginable. World Milk Day is observed to commemorate this fact.

This is a day to recognise the value of milk in our lives. It is commemorated to honour the dairy industry's success and importance in the world. The dairy sector is significant since it not only provides food to a large number of people, but also supports many people's livelihoods.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations established World Milk Day in 2001.

Date

Every year on June 1, World Milk Day is commemorated.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, this date was picked because a number of countries were already having a national milk day on or around this day. The date of late May was originally proposed, but several countries, such as China, believed that the month already had too many celebrations. While the majority of countries celebrate on June 1, some prefer to do it a week or so before or after.

Theme

World Milk Day is celebrated with different themes each year. In 2022, this day will follow the theme of achieving “Dairy Net Zero”.

This means that the day aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the dairy industry over the next 30 years. The theme also marks the need to improve waste management in the dairy sector in order to make the industry more sustainable.

Significance

World Milk Day is marked to celebrate the contributions of the milk and dairy sector to the human population around the globe.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the day provides a chance to draw attention to milk and to publicise milk-related events and activities. The fact that several countries chose the same day adds to the significance of specific national celebrations and demonstrates that milk is a globally used food.

Benefits of milk

Milk is a rich source of several minerals and nutrients that are necessary for the body's proper functioning. It is rich in calcium and vitamin D. It also has high potassium content. With magnesium and a lot of folates, milk is a nutritious drink. Its consumption can help strengthen bones and lower the risks of heart diseases.