Teenager Forced To Parade Naked In Jaipur For Making TikTok Video

The boy had allegedly made a TikTok video with the accused's sister.

A man allegedly forced a teenager to parade naked on the streets of Jaipur, Rajasthan, after the boy made a TikTok video with his sister.

The accused also assaulted the boy with a belt and recorded a video of him being paraded naked on the streets.

The boy is seen apologising while the accused could be heard abusing him and telling him how they have taught him a lesson for filming the TikTok video.

After the incident, the boy fled to his house.

On Saturday, his family filed a police case against the accused and three others under IT Act and other charges.

Two people have been arrested, while two others who filmed the video are absconding.

The girl's family also filed a police case against the teenager under the POCSO Act.

Police officials said the case has been booked against both parties on their respective complaints and further investigation is in progress.