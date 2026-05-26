Rajasthan Farmers Get AI Tools For Crop Health And Real Time Weather Updates

The Rajasthan Government has launched a major initiative to bring artificial intelligence technology to ninety-five lakh farmers across the state. This initiative aims to make agriculture more precise, data-driven, and modern. To achieve this, the state Agriculture Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wadhwani AI.

Under this new partnership, farmers will receive tailored advice based on their specific land, crops, and local conditions. This digital solution is expected to increase crop production and significantly reduce financial losses.

Agriculture Department Commissioner Naresh Goyal announced that nearly ninety-five lakh farmers already have digital Farmer IDs under the Agri-Stack project. These unique digital profiles connect land records with agricultural data. Using this platform, the government can directly deliver targeted services, subsidies, insurance, and farming advisories to the farmers.

Introducing Agrivani and Cropus AI Tools

Two primary AI tools will be introduced through this initiative. The first tool, Agrivani, will provide updates in local languages regarding weather, irrigation management, fertilizer usage, and pesticide applications. The second tool, Cropus, uses image and data analysis to detect pests and crop diseases at an early stage. Farmers can take a photo of an infected crop and upload it to receive an immediate diagnosis and solution. This helps protect the harvest before extensive damage occurs.

This technology is being implemented under a free technology partner model. This means the partnership will not place any extra financial burden on the state government.

This artificial intelligence support comes at a crucial time for Rajasthan, where farmers frequently face unpredictable weather, low rainfall, water scarcity, and pest attacks. By providing real time alerts, the technology will allow farmers to take preventive steps ahead of time and ensure sustainable smart farming.