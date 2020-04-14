Patient From COVID Hotspot Denied Care At 2 Jaipur Hospitals, Notice Sent

The patient belonged to a containment zone in Jaipur's Ramganj (Representational)

The authorities in Jaipur have issued show cause notices to two hospitals after they allegedly denied medical care to a patient from a coronavirus hotspot area, officials said on Tuesday.

The hospitals will have to respond to the notices within three days, explaining why they denied medical care to a patient from the Ramganj area, the officials said.

Ramganj in Jaipur was declared a hotspot by the government after a number of its residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Shuchi Tyagi, chief executive officer of Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency issued the notices to CK Birla Hospital and SDM Hospital for denying treatment to the patient, the officials said.

Additional chief secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said directions have been issued for ensuring proper medical facilities to all the patients.

Mr Singh said strict action will be taken against hospitals under the National Disaster Management Act and Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957 for not providing proper medical care to patients.