Over 20 Residents Positive, Gurgaon Apartment Complex Containment Zone

Coronavirus cases have been rising in some states like Maharashtra (File)

An apartment complex in Gurgaon has been declared a COVID-19 containment zone after 20 residents were found positive, news agency ANI reported quoting a district health department official.

Samples were taken from the residents after three people were found positive. When the results came, 20 more were found positive, district health department officer J Prakash told ANI.

The apartment complex is in Gurgaon's Sector 67. "First, three cases were reported, after which a testing camp was set up. Some 20 people turned out positive, so we declared it as a containment zone. More tests are being conducted," Mr Prakash said, ANI reported.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in some states like Maharashtra and Punjab. The rise in cases comes amid a massive vaccination drive across the country.

Apartment complexes being declared containment zones have been reported from other cities. In Bengaluru, two apartment complexes in different areas were declared containment zones last week after over a 100 people tested positive.

With inputs from ANI