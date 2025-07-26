Gurugram's Missing Maids and Sanitation Workers Linked to Immigration Crackdown: Reports

The sudden disappearance of domestic workers and sanitation staff in parts of Gurugram has led to widespread concern and speculation among residents, particularly in areas like Ardee City. A viral Reddit post titled "Maid and Cook vanished suddenly from Gurgaon," highlighted the issue, with the user noting that maids, cooks, and garbage collectors had become unreachable and absent since Sunday.

"Since Sunday there is a issue we all are facing in Ardee City, the maids and cooks are vanished suddenly and their cells are not reachable as well," the user wrote in the r/gurgaon subreddit.

"The garbage collection guy is not coming though. What is the reason?' they added.

As the post went viral, social media users speculated that the disappearance of domestic workers might be linked to the recent immigration drive targeting undocumented immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Several users shared their experience with maids and workers at their homes and offices who had stopped coming in the last few days.

"They're detaining them, 90 per cent of them are illegals from Bangladesh. My maid is also one and she told us that this is happening and she's scared," said one user while another added: "They were illegal Bangladeshis. Now they are either getting deported or voluntarily leaving India."

A third commented: "If you have lived in Gurgaon long enough, you would know that 90 per cent of Bengali Muslims are illegal immigrants."

See the post here:

Watch: Arunachal Boy's Desperate Attempt To Save Injured Pigeon Goes Viral

Illegal immigration crackdown

According to a Times of India report, the government initiated the drive to identify Bangladeshi and Rohingya living illegally in the city. The drive led to around 250 people being rounded up at four holding centres located in Badshahpur, Sector 10A, Sector 40, and Sector 1 in Manesar.

As of the last update, barring 10, who will be deported, the remaining had been allowed to go by the authorities.

The move has led to housing societies that depended on them for domestic chores, struggling for alternatives, as per a report in The Indian Express.

“We have identified 10 Bangladeshis (staying here illegally) from those kept at the holding centres. The deportation process is already underway for seven of them,” Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Dr Arpit Jain, told the publication.

The drive to round up the illegals was initiated after a letter from the Union Home Ministry directed the state governments to prepare a standard operating procedure to deport, in sufficient numbers, Bangladeshis and Rohingya staying illegally.

"If any illegal foreign national is found living in any state/district, he will be detained and kept in a Special Holding Centre…the police is conducting special search operations for illegal foreign nationals to maintain law and order and peace in district Gurugram, for which Special Holding Centres have been acquired vide letter… dated 18.07.2025 of this office,” read a July 22 order from District Magistrate.