On Camera, Teen Shoots Self After Girlfriend Marries Someone Else, Dies

A 17-year-old boy allegedly shot himself dead in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district after his girlfriend got married to another man, police said Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night inside the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and was captured on CCTV cameras, they said.

Some passersby took the boy, identified as Yash Vyas, inside the hospital, Circle Officer (Bhilwara city) Narendra Dayma said.

He was later referred to Udaipur for treatment where he died due to the injuries on Friday morning, he said.

According to the police, Vyas and the girl studied in the same school.

Before taking the step, the boy shared a status on his social media accounts about being upset with his girlfriend's marriage, they said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

