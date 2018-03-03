Man Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping, Raping 8-Year-Old In Rajasthan

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Friday.The accused, Rakesh Harijan (25), resident of Bamanpura village, was produced before a local court and was sent to a four-day police custody, Syed Sharif Ali Khan, a senior police officer at Suroth police station, said.He said the accused had allegedly kidnapped the minor girl from her house on Thursday night and raped her at a cremation ground nearby.A case has been registered under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr Khan added.

