BJP To Choose Leader Of Opposition In Rajasthan On Sunday

The BJP lost to the Congress in Rajasthan elections by bagging 73 seats out of the 199.

A month after the Rajasthan Assembly election results were announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to pick the Leader of Opposition in the new House.

BJP state president Madan Lal Saini said the party's national observer and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will hold a meeting with the newly elected legislators in Jaipur on Sunday.

The Rajasthan poll results were announced on December 11.

After former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's recent appointment as the party's national vice-president, the front-runners for the post appear to be former home minister Gulab Chand Kataria, former parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore and former assembly speaker Kailash.

The BJP won 73 seats out of the 199 where elections were held last month, losing out to the Congress which formed the government after winning 99 seats.

Party leaders said an effective opposition in the state assembly will strengthen the BJP's prospects in the parliamentary elections.

The Budget session of the state assembly is likely to be held in February.