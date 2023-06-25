UK Man Accused Of Killing Sikh Taxi Driver Over Fare Dispute Convicted

The two got into an argument about the mode of payment of the taxi fare. (Representational)

A man has been convicted of killing a Sikh taxi driver in central England in 2022, following an argument over the method of payment of his fare.

Tomasz Margol, 36, was found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week of 59-year-old Anakh Singh's manslaughter in an incident which occurred in October 2022. He will be sentenced for the crime next month.

"This was a senseless and tragic act of violence," said Detective Inspector (DI) Michelle Thurgood, from the Wolverhampton Police CID.

"Singh was a law-abiding man of good character who was simply trying to do his job. Our thoughts remain with Singh's family at this difficult time," she said.

The court heard that on the morning of October 30, 2022, Anakh Singh was found collapsed in Nine Elms Lane with serious injuries, which he died of at the scene.

Anakh Singh had picked up Margol in his taxi before the two got into an argument over the method of payment for the journey.

"This escalated to Margol subjecting Singh to a sickening assault including headbutting, punching and kicking him while he was on the floor," the police said.

Having carried out CCTV enquiries, officers identified Margol and arrested him at an address a few miles away later that day.

When he was arrested, Margol made a significant comment to the arresting officers: "It's about what happened today... about the beating." Anakh Singh's family paid tribute to the "loving husband, father and a well-respected member of the community".

"This loss has left us heartbroken and has forever changed our lives. We miss him dearly. We would also like to thank everyone who has supported us during this tough time," they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)