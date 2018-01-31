Telangana Techie Venkannagari Chaitanya's Mortal Remains To Reach India Tomorrow Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, 30, who moved to the US three years ago, was living as a paying guest in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas in Texas, officials said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The cause of his death was still shrouded in mystery according to officials. Houston: The mortal remains of an Indian software engineer, who was found dead at an apartment in the US state of Texas, will reach India tomorrow, according to a senior official at the Indian Consulate here.



Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, 30, who moved to the US three years ago, was living as a paying guest in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas in Texas, officials said.



The mortal remains of Chaitanya, who



The cause of his death was "still shrouded in mystery", according to officials.



Law enforcement officials performed a postmortem examination but the report is "not out yet", Deputy Counsel General Surendra Adhana told PTI.



Counsel General of India in Houston made all arrangements for the transportation of his body promptly and stayed constantly in touch with the family members in Hyderabad, he said.



"We are in touch with the family in India and coordinating transportation of the mortal remains to India tomorrow via New York," Mr Adhana said.



Chaitanya moved to the US three years ago on his employment visa and was working in Cognizant Technologies on a Southeast Airlines project. He was living as a paying guest in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas in Texas.



When the landlord in Dallas did not see him in the morning, he checked his room and received no response and found the room locked from inside.



He immediately called the local Arlington police, who rushed in and broke open the doors and found Chaitanya lying unconscious on his bed. He was later declared dead.



The mortal remains of an Indian software engineer, who was found dead at an apartment in the US state of Texas, will reach India tomorrow, according to a senior official at the Indian Consulate here.Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, 30, who moved to the US three years ago, was living as a paying guest in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas in Texas, officials said.The mortal remains of Chaitanya, who was "mysteriously" found dead, will reach India late tomorrow via New York for his last rites in Hyderabad, they said.The cause of his death was "still shrouded in mystery", according to officials.Law enforcement officials performed a postmortem examination but the report is "not out yet", Deputy Counsel General Surendra Adhana told PTI.Counsel General of India in Houston made all arrangements for the transportation of his body promptly and stayed constantly in touch with the family members in Hyderabad, he said."We are in touch with the family in India and coordinating transportation of the mortal remains to India tomorrow via New York," Mr Adhana said.Chaitanya moved to the US three years ago on his employment visa and was working in Cognizant Technologies on a Southeast Airlines project. He was living as a paying guest in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas in Texas. When the landlord in Dallas did not see him in the morning, he checked his room and received no response and found the room locked from inside.He immediately called the local Arlington police, who rushed in and broke open the doors and found Chaitanya lying unconscious on his bed. He was later declared dead.