Indian Techie Claims Married Boss Made Work Life A "Mess" For Rejecting His 'Indirect Proposal'

An Indian tech professional has alleged that her European manager, who is married, began targeting her professionally after she rejected his romantic advances. In a viral Reddit post, the woman claimed that her married boss started delaying her salary and micromanaging her, turning her professional life "a mess." The employee, who works remotely for a small 10-employee company, alleged that her European manager confessed to having romantic feelings during a one-on-one call earlier this year. After she rejected him, he reportedly began throwing tantrums, negatively impacting her work life.

"Turns out he got hurt & told somebody, and that somebody moulded his mind or something, that he should let me go, that now this boss is throwing all sorts of tantrums at me, questioning my every move, work, etc. He even remarked, she doesn't work, just clocks in on time. I don't know if the person suggested letting me go emotionally, or if this boss just doesn't have enough balloons to own his feelings & is trying all sorts to get me out of the job because I broke his heart. I just want to keep things professional," the post read.

The woman further alleged that her manager displays jealous behaviour, particularly when she interacts with male colleagues. He frequently checks in on her when she's offline, questioning her well-being. Professionally, she has faced challenges, including delayed salaries, tasks outside her role, and public reprimands for mistakes she didn't make, suggesting that he's using work-related issues to express personal resentment.

"Apparently, he may have developed feelings as early as December, and instead of handling it maturely, he's now making things difficult for me professionally. Earlier, he had given me a couple of days off without deducting leave — I thought it was because of my performance and loyalty, but now I wonder if it was something else," he added.

Due to her current role's flexibility, which allows her to spend more time with her family, she's unable to consider switching jobs despite the toxic work environment. "I've held on to this job mainly because it's remote, gives me flexibility with family responsibilities, and is financially efficient (lower taxes, etc.). But this emotional back-and-forth is becoming unbearable. The job market is not great right now, so switching is tough," she added.

Many expressed solidarity with her and criticised the company's handling of the situation. One user said, " The best thing for you to do would perhaps be to prepare for packing your bags from here and joining somewhere else. Since he is your boss, even POSH will not be taken seriously because HRs work for companies and not for employees. I know what I am suggesting sounds like running, but we are just bunnies in this world, and we gotta act in our interests. Start preparing and switch if possible."

Another commented, "Pick up your stuff and leave the company, now it will become more toxic than ever with this in, protect your mental wellbeing."

A third added, " Job switch is the only option. That is the sad reality."