Telangana Man Shot By Robbers In US Needs Multiple Surgeries, Is Critical

Sai Krishna was mugged and shot in Detroit when he was returning home at night after work.

An Indian man in US' Detroit was shot by robbers after they mugged him. Sai Krishna, an electrical engineer and a resident of Telangana, is presently in a critical condition at a hospital in Detroit.

"The robbers first stopped and barged in his car and made him drive to an isolated place. They robbed his car, wallet and other belongings and left him on an empty street in freezing temperatures. Someone passing by saw him on the road and informed the authorities," Srujith, a friend of Sai Krishna, told news agency ANI.

Sai Krishna had completed his engineering from Lawrence Tech University, Southfield Michigan. He has to now undergo multiple surgeries to recover.

His friends have also launched a crowdfunding campaign for Sai Krishna. The account has been funded with 100 thousand dollars and a goal has been set to raise 250 thousand dollars.