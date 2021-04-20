Singapore Asks Travellers From India To Serve Additional 7-Day Isolation

Singapore has announced that travellers from India will serve extra 7-day isolation.

Singapore on Tuesday announced that travellers from India will have to serve an additional seven days Stay-at-Home Notice apart from the usual mandatory 14 days quarantine at a dedicated facility due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases and the emergence of new virus strain in the country.

The announcement by the Ministry of Health came as the entry approvals for non-Singapore citizens and non-permanent residents are being reduced with immediate effect, in response to the worsening COVID-19 situation in India.

"From 11.59 pm on Thursday, all travellers from India will also have to serve an additional seven-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at their place of residence, following the usual 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility," a statement by the Singapore's Ministry of Health was quoted as saying in a report of The Straits Times.

Those who are yet to complete their 14-day stay home period by that time will also have to serve the extra seven days, the report said.

The travellers will be tested for COVID-19 at the end of the initial 14-day stay home and at the end of the additional seven-days.

Migrant workers arriving from India who work in the construction, marine and process sectors will continue to be subjected to a 21-day stay-home notice.

These measures will minimise importation risks and protect public health, said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Stay Home Notice period for travellers from Hong Kong will be reduced from 14 days to seven days, as the situation there has improved, and the Stay Hoe Notice can also be served at one's place of residence if it is suitable.

This will apply to travellers who have remained in Hong Kong in the last 14 consecutive days and who enter Singapore from 11.59 pm on Thursday.

They will be subjected to Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival and another PCR test before the end of their seven-day home stay.