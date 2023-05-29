Punjab-Origin Gangster Shot Dead At Wedding Reception In Canada

Both Samra and his older brother, who was also a gangster, were invited to the wedding.

In a suspected case of gang conflict, a 28-year-old Punjab-origin man, who was on Canadian police's most violent gangsters' list, has been shot dead by unknown people at a wedding venue in Vancouver city of Canada.

According to reports in the local newspaper Vancouver Sun, Amarpreet (Chucky) Samra was on the dance floor at Fraserview Banquet Hall with other wedding guests less than 30 minutes before he was shot on Fraser Street between just before 1:30 am.

Both Samra and his older brother, Ravinder, who was also a gangster were invited guests at the wedding. They were aligned with the UN Gang.

A few guests told media persons that some unidentified men had walked back into the hall and told the DJ man to stop the music. At the time around 60 guests were present at the venue.

In an official statement from Vancouver Police, they mentioned that they are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old man after he was shot this morning.

"Multiple 9-1-1 callers reported one man had been shot outside a South Vancouver banquet hall near Fraser Street and South East Marine Drive at 1:30 a.m. Patrol officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries," the statement reads.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500, it further reads.

In August 2022, Canadian police issued a rare warning about 11 men linked to extreme levels of gang violence. The police have warned the public to avoid being near them. Of the 11 men mentioned in the warning, nine were of Punjab origin including Amarpreet and his brother Ravinder.

The British Columbia Police said they were linked to a slew of killings and shootings in the province. It asked the public to avoid being near them.