Indian Student Shot At In US, Family Seeks Sushma Swaraj's Help

A Indian student from Hyderabad was allegedly shot at in Chicago in the United States on Saturday. His father said he is seriously injured and is in the hospital.Mohammed Akbar's father said he was shot at in the cheek by an unidentified person when he was walking towards his car in the parking area in Chicago's Albany Park neighbourhood at around 8:45 in the morning.Mohammed Akbar, 30, is pursuing his masters in computer systems networking and telecommunications at DeVry University in Illinois. His family lives in Hyderabad's Uppal area.The family has sought Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's help to travel to the United States on an emergency visa.In February this year, Indian engineer from Hyderabad, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was shot dead in Kansas by a man yelling "get out of my country". Earlier this month, the US Navy veteran charged with the crime pleaded not guilty. The racial attack led to serious concerns among Indian families and brought the spotlight on hate crimes targeting Indians.