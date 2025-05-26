Bar Fight Turns Deadly: Man Killed In Beer Bottle Attack In Hyderabad

A bar brawl turned deadly in Hyderabad's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, leaving one person dead after being attacked with a beer bottle.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 PM at Good Day Bar, located under the Uppal police station limits. A dispute broke out between groups at nearby tables, during which Sravan Kumar attacked Pawan Kumar.

The police said, "Yesterday night, around 10:30 PM, at Good Day Bar, a group of members were consuming drinks when a ruckus ensued with people at a nearby table. One man, Sravan Kumar, attacked the dead, Pawan Kumar, on the head, and he died on the spot.

The accused and the dead are natives of Amberpet, Hyderabad. The case has been registered, and the dead body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME). More details will be provided later."

The Uppal police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.

