Hyderabad Man Stabs Estranged Wife To Death At Grandniece's Birthday Party

A birthday celebration in Hyderabad's Abdullapurmet turned into a horrifying crime scene on Thursday evening when a 35-year-old woman, S Sammakka, was brutally stabbed to death by her estranged husband, S Srinu (50), in front of shocked guests, including children.

The incident occurred at Srinu's niece Rajeswari's residence, where a birthday party was being hosted for her 14-year-old daughter.

Sammakka, who had recently separated from Srinu due to ongoing marital discord and had moved to Abdullapurmet from Suryapet, was also invited to the party. At around 7:15 pm - moments before the cake-cutting ceremony - Srinu arrived at the party. As Sammakka stood nearby, recording the event on her mobile phone, Srinu suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed her three times in the neck.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing Srinu shout accusations of an illicit affair as he attacked her. Sammakka collapsed and died on the spot, leaving the guests in a state of panic and horror.

Abdullapurmet Inspector V Ashok Reddy said Rajeswari had lodged a complaint against her maternal uncle, Srinu, and a case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS.

Police investigations suggest long-standing marital discord, fueled by Srinu's suspicion of Sammakka's infidelity, was the motive behind the murder. Sammakka was Srinu's second wife, and he had children with both her and his first, chronically ill wife.

Following the attack, Srinu fled the scene, allegedly brandishing the knife at those who attempted to intervene.

However, he was later taken into custody by police in Hayathnagar on Friday evening.

The police have seized Sammakka's mobile phone, which reportedly captured the incident. Her body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.