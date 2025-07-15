Hyderabad Man Out On Walk Shot Dead By 4. They First Threw Chilli Powder

A 47-year-old man was shot dead while on a morning walk a kilometre from his home in Hyderabad this morning. Preliminary investigations indicate three to four unidentified men arrived in a white Swift car. They reportedly threw chilli powder at the man's face to disorient him before opening fire, leading to his immediate death. The attackers then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

The victim, K Chandu Rathod alias Chandu Naik, is said to belong to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the prime suspect has been identified as Rajesh, from CPI-ML. The shooting took place near Shalivahana Nagar Park in Malakpet.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand told NDTV that there appears to be no political or Maoist angle to the murder, suggesting personal enmity and a land dispute as the primary motive.

Deputy Commission of Police S Chaitanya Kumar of the South East Zone said that CCTV footage has captured images of the vehicles involved, though not directly of the shooting.

The victim's family has informed the police that Rathod had an ongoing feud with Rajesh, a CPI (ML) leader from Devaruppala and a business associate. Rajesh is currently considered the prime suspect in the case, with the rivalry stemming from a land dispute.

Commissioner Anand also revealed that Chandu Rathod himself was an accused in two previous murder cases. Rathod is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. His body has been moved to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination, and a murder case has been registered.