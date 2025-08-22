Girl,10, Dies After Being Stabbed 21 Times By Her Teen Neighbour In Hyderabad: Cops

A 10-year-old girl died after she was stabbed 21 times at her home, allegedly by her 14-year-old neighbour who wanted to steal a cricket bat, said the police in Hyderabad on Friday.

The victim, identified as Sahasra, was a Class 6 student. Her father is a bike mechanic, and mother works as a lab technician.

On Monday, while her six-year-old brother had gone to school, the victim was home when the alleged attack took place.

The Cyberabad police, which formed several teams to crack the murder case, detained her teen neighbour, four days after the attack.

The incident came to light when the girl's father returned home mid-afternoon.

Top police sources say that the boy has confessed to killing the girl. A cricket bat theft is behind the motive, said sources.

However, the police are still verifying why the boy entered the house with a knife if he wanted to steal a cricket bat.