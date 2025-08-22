Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Girl,10, Dies After Being Stabbed 21 Times By Her Teen Neighbour In Hyderabad: Cops

The Cyberabad police, which formed several teams to crack the murder case, detained her teen neighbour, four days after the attack.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Girl,10, Dies After Being Stabbed 21 Times By Her Teen Neighbour In Hyderabad: Cops
Hyderabad:

A 10-year-old girl died after she was stabbed 21 times at her home, allegedly by her 14-year-old neighbour who wanted to steal a cricket bat, said the police in Hyderabad on Friday.

The victim, identified as Sahasra, was a Class 6 student. Her father is a bike mechanic, and mother works as a lab technician.

On Monday, while her six-year-old brother had gone to school, the victim was home when the alleged attack took place.

The Cyberabad police, which formed several teams to crack the murder case, detained her teen neighbour, four days after the attack.

The incident came to light when the girl's father returned home mid-afternoon.

Top police sources say that the boy has confessed to killing the girl. A cricket bat theft is behind the motive, said sources.

However, the police are still verifying why the boy entered the house with a knife if he wanted to steal a cricket bat.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyderabad, Crime, Stabbing
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com