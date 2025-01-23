Hyderabad Man Chops Wife's Body, Cooks In Pressure Cooker, Later Confesses

A Hyderabad man allegedly killed his wife and attempted to cover up the crime by chopping the body into multiple pieces and boiling them in a pressure cooker. Guru Murthy, a 45-year-old man, made these claims during a police investigation after his wife went missing. The claims are being verified.

Venkata Madhavi, 35, was reported missing by the family on January 16. When police began the investigation, they were suspicious of the husband. Upon questioning him, the man confessed to the crime.

According to a TOI report, the man chopped the body in the bathroom and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker. He then separated the bones, ground them using a pestle and boiled them again. After multiple rounds of cooking flesh and bones for three days, the man reportedly packed and dumped them into Meerpet Lake.

Guru Murthy, a former soldier, is currently employed as a security guard with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The couple is parent to two children - a boy and a girl.

Reportedly, the duo had frequent fights. It is not clear why and how the alleged murder took place. The police are investigating the case.