Video Of Drunk Man Riding Camel On Hyderabad Highway Goes Viral

A video of a visibly inebriated man riding a camel on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad is going viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by user Ikram Ullah Shah, the clip shows the camel being steered dangerously close to the edge of the flyover. At one point, the animal appears to lose control, creating a hazardous situation for both the rider and nearby vehicles. Throughout the video, Mr Shah tries to stop the man by splashing water on him in an attempt to sober him up. It's only at the end of the clip that Mr Shah and his friend manage to slow the camel down, tie it to a lamppost, and help the intoxicated rider dismount.

In the caption of the post, Mr Shah said he chased the camel on the highway and stopped the animal before anyone got hurt. "A camel had climbed onto the PV Narasimha Rao flyover. While the public just stood by and watched, by Allah's grace I stepped in and managed to stop it. It's sad that people only watched like it was a show - but I'm grateful that Allah chose me to act when it mattered," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 990,000 views and over 30,000 likes. In the comments section, users applauded Mr Shah for rescuing the animal and preventing a dangerous accident on the major highway.

"In a world where many choose to look away, this one person chose courage! Khabil e tareef hai! bravery! saved countless lives and expected accidents! Humanity needs more people like you who act when it matters the most. Truly commendable!" wrote one user.

Also Read | "Collapsed In My Chair": Bengaluru Man Lands In Hospital After CEO's "Brutal" Verbal Abuse

"Good job@! you really have saved lifes. May ALLAH reward you," commented another.

"You guys saved his life and major accidents, hats off. Nowadays, life is so unpredictable," expressed a third user.

"Well done!! Saved his life n others aswell," said one user.