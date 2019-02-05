Indian-Origin Billionaire Spends Rs 50 Crore To Buy Rolls Royce Cars

The total number of Rolls-Royce models in Reuben Singh's possession has reached 20.

Entrepreneur Reuben Singh -- also known as the Bill Gates of Britain -- took the Internet by storm when he updated pictures of his six newly purchased Rolls-Royce cars and added them to his personal "Jewels Collection by Singh" fleet. It cost him just Rs 50 crore.

Founder and CEO of the alldayPA contact centre company, Mr Singh's latest Rolls-Royace collection includes three Phantom luxury sedans and three Cullinan luxury SUVs -- named Rubies, Sapphires and Emeralds.

The "Jewel Collection" with Phantom -- the most expensive Rolls-Royce sedan in the market and Cullinan -- the only SUV produced by the British luxury car marker -- was delivered to Singh by Torsten Muller-Otvos, chief executive officer (CEO) of Rolls-Royce, himself, the media reported on Monday.

"There is always a little room for more," Mr Singh captioned the picture of his grand new Rolls-Royace fleet on his Instagram account.

The British entrepreneur became an internet sensation in December 2017 for the "seven day Rolls-Royce Turban Challenge", in which he matched the colour of his turban with his 7 Rolls Royce for a week, after an Englishman mocked his turban.

With the latest addition to his garage, the total number of Rolls-Royce models in Mr Singh's possession has reached 20.

The car-enthusiast is a proud owner of other super-expensive and desirable luxury cars like Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Pagani Huayara, Lamborghini Huracan and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (the only one of its kind in the world).

Born into a business family, the entrepreneur is CEO of private equity fund Isher Capital and has served on a government advisory panel for small businesses under former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.