Indian Embassies In Japan, Kuwait Celebrate International Yoga Day

The Indian Embassy in Japan and Kuwait observed the 9th International Day of Yoga by organizing events in Tokyo and Kuwait City respectively on Wednesday.

The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India tweeted the video of people performing Yoga and chanting 'Om' in Tokyo.

Whereas, Kuwait also participated in the celebration of International Day of Yoga.

The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Kuwait tweeted a video of the people of performing Yoga. The event was also attended by yoga trainers, enthusiasts, members of diplomatic corps, people of Kuwait and members of Indian community.

"The 9th International Yoga Day celebrations were held at Indian Embassy in Kuwait on 21 June. The event was well-attended by yoga trainers and enthusiasts, members of diplomatic corps, friends from Kuwait and members of Indian community. #IDY2023@ANI, the tweet said.

On Tuesday, the Embassy of India in Muscat, in collaboration with Visit Oman, the national travel operator and a subsidiary of Omran Group jointly released a short video titled "Soulful Yoga-Serene Oman." This groundbreaking initiative marks the first time that India and Oman are utilizing yoga as a medium to promote tourism and spread the message of yoga's harmony to both Omani citizens and international tourists.

In Oman, which is India's close maritime neighbour and a close strategic partner in the Gulf region, Yoga has become very popular in recent years. The seven lakh-strong Indian community in Oman played an important role in this endeavour.

The video was made in collaboration with the Government of Oman. The Embassy of India partnered with 'Visit Oman', a subsidiary of Oman's Ministry of Tourism to produce this video.

