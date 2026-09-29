From Punjab To Abu Dhabi: Who Is Canada's New UAE Ambassador Angad Singh Dhillon?

Canada has appointed Punjab-born political aide Angad Singh Dhillon as its next ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A close adviser to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Dhillon will head Canada's diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in his rise through Canadian politics.

The appointment was announced on September 25 by Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand as part of a wider diplomatic reshuffle. Dhillon will succeed Radha Krishna Panday, while Carmen Sorger has been named Canada's next ambassador to Cuba. According to The Globe and Mail, Dhillon is expected to begin his posting in October.

A Punjab Connection

Dhillon has strong roots in Punjab, India. His parents continue to live in Chandigarh, while his family traces its origins to Ghungrana village in Ludhiana district. He moved to Canada in 2010 and has often spoken about the influence Punjab has had on his life and upbringing, while stressing that his loyalty and public service are dedicated to Canada.

Rise Through Canadian Politics

Dhillon began his political career in 2015 as a field organiser in Ontario's Peel Region. He later joined the Liberal Research Bureau, where he worked on policy issues affecting Eastern European and South Asian communities.

He subsequently served as chief of staff to two federal cabinet ministers, holding senior roles in the small business and transport portfolios. Most recently, he worked as the prime minister's director of operations, outreach and stakeholder relations.

Dhillon also played a role in organising Canada's first national Investment Summit, an initiative aimed at attracting foreign capital and strengthening the country's economic partnerships.

Why the UAE Matters

Since Prime Minister Carney took office, Ottawa has sought to strengthen its relationship with the UAE, one of Canada's key economic partners in the Middle East.

The issue featured prominently in discussions between Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on September 21. The two sides discussed expanding cooperation and advancing talks toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Dhillon's appointment comes as both countries look to deepen trade and investment ties amid growing economic engagement.

A Political Appointment

Dhillon's appointment stands out because he comes from a political background rather than the traditional diplomatic corps. Political appointments to ambassadorial positions are not uncommon in Canada, but such postings are more often filled by career diplomats.

According to The Globe and Mail, the move reflects the Carney government's emphasis on strengthening economic relations with the UAE, even as human rights concerns in the Gulf nation continue to draw attention from advocacy groups.

Diaspora Significance

Dhillon's appointment is also likely to attract interest among Canada's influential Punjabi diaspora, which has become an increasingly visible force in the country's political and public life.

His journey from Punjab to the upper ranks of Canadian politics, and now to one of Ottawa's most important diplomatic postings in the Middle East, highlights the growing presence of Canadians of Indian origin in senior government roles.