Lake Ontario's Name To Remain "Now And Always": Canada's Carney Slams Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday pushed back against US President Donald Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario as "Lake America," citing the name's Indigenous origins, as the row between the neighbors roiled on.

"We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms," Carney said in a post on X.

"Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario -- then, now and always."

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