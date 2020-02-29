Dubai-Based Indian Teen YouTuber's Song Gets 1 Million Views

Shirene Sanjay, 15, has so far released 51 covers and two original songs on her YouTube channel.

A Dubai-based Indian teen, who has released 51 covers and two original songs on her YouTube channel, has received over a million views on one of her compositions on the video-sharing site, a media report said.

15-year-old Shirene Sanjay's first original song, "Chalte Chalte" that was released six months ago, got more than one million views, Gulf News said in a report on Friday.

In total, her eponymous channel has received more than three million views since its launch on November 5, 2017.

She has so far released 51 covers and two original songs on her YouTube channel.

A grade 11 student of Delhi Private School Dubai, Shirene sings in English, Hindi and Punjabi, her mother tongue.

"My mother has told me that as a baby, I used to crave two things-food and music. So, indeed music has been a fulfilling element in my life," the teenager said in an interview to Gulf News.

Her first public performance was at the Guru Nanank Darbar Gurudwara in Dubais Jebel Ali, following which she started getting more appreciation for her vocal talent.

"A lot of encouragement from my family, especially my maternal grand mum, inspired me to start official training in music.

"I would like to be a playback singer and also do some shows to get more audience appreciation," said Shirene, who admires the singing talents of Beyonce and AR Rahman.