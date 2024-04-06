Another Indian Student Dies In US, 10th Such Incident This Year

The student, identified as Uma Satya Sai Gadde, was pursuing his education in Ohio's Cleveland.

In Indian student has died in the US state of Ohio, the Indian Consulate in New York said on Friday, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

The student, identified as Uma Satya Sai Gadde, was pursuing his education in Ohio's Cleveland. The Indian Consulate expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family. They assured that every possible support, including facilitating the transportation of his body to India, is being provided to the family during this distressing time.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio," the Indian Consulate in New York wrote in a post on X. "Police investigation is underway. @IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India. All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr Uma Gadde's mortal remains to India at the earliest."

This incident marks yet another episode in a concerning trend of deaths involving Indian-origin students in the United States. In March, another Indian student, Mohammed Abdul Arafat, went missing from the Cleveland area under mysterious circumstances. His family then received a ransom call demanding payment for his release.

Earlier this year, Syed Mazahir Ali, a student from Hyderabad, was brutally attacked in Chicago, leaving him severely injured. The Indian Consulate in Chicago promptly intervened, offering support to Mr Ali and his family. The death of Neel Acharya, a student at Indiana's Purdue University, and the brutal killing of Vivek Saini in Georgia, sent shockwaves among the Indian community in the US.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least 10 deaths involving Indian or Indian-origin students in the US.

