3 Telangana Teen Siblings Die In Fire At US Home 2 Days Before Christmas

Collierville fire: Sharron, Joy and Aaron, 14 are siblings from Telangana

Three young siblings from Telangana have died in a house fire in the US on Sunday. The three, who were missionary students, were guests for the holidays with the Coudriet family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm.

Aaron Naik, 17, Sharron Naik, 14 and Joy Naik, 15, were killed, along with 46-year-old Kari Coudriet, the owner of the house in the suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

The tragedy was confirmed in a Facebook post by the Town of French Camp, which said: "Friends and family, please pray for Pastor Naik and his wife. They sent their three precious children to America from India to keep them safe, and during the break, a fire took their lives."

The missionary town also said the children "have been a blessing to the French Camp community and are loved by our whole town. I cannot fathom the grief of their parents as I know how much our town is grieving."

Only two persons, Kari's husband Daniel Coudriet and their youngest son Cole were able to run out of the house and survived, according to a statement by the Coudriets' church, the Collierville Bible Church.

The church said the family of the Telangana siblings was yet to learn all the details and appealed for discretion.

"At this time, we are asking for privacy and discretion regarding the Missionary children. The family is in route from India and many of the details of the events are still being communicated to the family. Please respect this family and give them the time and ability to process information before posting any details on all media and social media outlets," said the church, urging people to donate for emergency flight expenses and other costs.