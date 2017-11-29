21-Year-Old Indian Killed In US Robbery, Amarinder Singh Urges Action

Shocked at murder of Indian youth Sandeep Singh in Mississippi, US. Request @SushmaSwaraj Ji to direct Indian Embassy there to ensure that proper probe is conducted and culprits are booked at the earliest.

Shocked at the gruesome killing of Nawanshahr's Dharampreet Singh in California. @SushmaSwaraj ji, request to you to take up the issue at highest levels with US authorities to ensure justice for the family.