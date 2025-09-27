Zubeen Garg's Manager, Festival Organiser Summoned For Questioning: Sources

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Zubeen Garg has issued summons to Shyamkanu Mahanta, who organised the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, and the singer's manager, Siddhartha Sarma, to join the investigation by October 6, sources have told NDTV.

Mr Garg was in Singapore to participate in the Northeast India festival when he went on a yacht ride on September 19. The 52-year-old went for a swim and was found floating face down in the water. One of the singer's bandmates, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was with him at the time, has been detained.

Sources said the SIT has also issued summons to a dozen other people from Assam who had gone with Mr Garg on the yacht. They have been asked to join the investigation by October 6 as well.

On Friday, the SIT carried out raids at Mr Mahanta's residence for the second straight day, and a case has been registered against him under various sections, including criminal conspiracy.

Protests Continue

Protests have intensified across Assam with demands for immediate arrests and a transparent probe into Mr Garg's death. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also assured the people of the state that no one will be spared.

On Thursday, Mr Sarma had said Mr Mahanta's programmes do not reflect Assamese culture and the state government has decided not to extend any support to them.

"Shyamkanu Mahanta's programmes are not associated with Assamese culture, and that's why I never attended them. I once went to his programme at Judges Field in Guwahati but, after a disruption from the crowd, I left immediately," he said.

"I never encourage him or his programmes because they are not connected to Assamese culture. The state government has decided no funding will be given to him," he added.