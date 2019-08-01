Kashmir Businessman's Assets Attached In Terror Funding Case

Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali is being probed by Enforcement Directorate (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate or ED on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.73 crore of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali in connection with a case of terror funding and money laundering.

It said a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attachment of Rs 1.48 crore worth immovable properties of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali's family and Rs 25 lakh of his deposits in a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Delhi.

The businessman is being probed for his alleged terror links with banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Saeed, by both the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.