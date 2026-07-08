YouTuber Arrested, Gets Bail, Then Re-Arrested For Remarks Against Pawan Kalyan

The arrest of YouTuber Bachalakuri Joseph, popularly known as Prashna Ravan, has turned into a political and legal controversy in Andhra Pradesh, with opposition YSRCP and activists questioning the government as the influencer was booked under UAPA sections.

The controversy began after Prashna Ravan allegedly made abusive and defamatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his family during a public meeting titled Dalita Kraistava Samara Sankharavam in Eluru.

After the comment went viral, several cases were booked against Ravan in different districts, and separate FIRs were registered against him. On June 30, he was arrested in Hyderabad.

The Andhra Pradesh police then brought him to Pithapuram in Kakinada district and produced him before the magistrate on July 1 - where he was granted bail. However, even after securing bail in one case, he was immediately re-arrested in another. Within five days, he was arrested five times, and the whole issue took a serious turn when the Gannavaram Police of Krishna district registered a fresh FIR and invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On July 6, a local court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, and he was shifted to Nellore Central Prison.

The Krishna district police has now approached the court seeking his police custody for further investigation into the videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, "PRASHNA."

According to the FIR, investigators alleged that Ravan uploaded videos glorifying the banned CPI (Maoist), praised Maoist leader Hidma, promoted extremist ideology, and attempted to influence young people to support unlawful activities. Police further claimed that the videos were prejudicial to India's sovereignty, unity, and security.

Ravan's lawyer, Advocate Jada Shravan Kumar, strongly opposed the case in court. He argued that the government was using anti-terror laws against a journalist and political commentator merely for expressing opinions. He questioned the repeated arrests after bail and alleged that authorities were misusing Prisoner Transit (PT) warrants to keep his client behind bars through multiple FIRs. He also argued that criticism of a political leader should not be treated as terrorism and said the legal fight would continue in higher courts.

The case has also drawn political reactions. The YSR Congress Party announced legal support for Ravan's family and accused the government of misusing state machinery against social media critics.

Actor Prakash Raj questioned the repeated arrests despite bail and urged the government to respect democratic values and judicial orders.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had reacted on social media to abuses and criticism and said democracy allows criticism of leaders, but freedom of speech cannot be used to issue threats, spread abuse or target women, children and family members. He alleged that some people are misusing social media to carry out personal attacks and character assassinations.

Kalyan announced that the government would set up a special task force under the Deputy Chief Minister's office to take strict legal action against those who cross legal limits on social media.

He added that while criticism is protected in a democracy, criminal offences are not protected under the Constitution.