Andhra Woman Hired Killers With Husband's Money To Murder Him

A murder case from Andhra Pradesh has exposed how an alleged extramarital affair ended in a meticulously planned killing, with a woman accused of hiring contract killers to murder her husband.

According to police, the woman used money earned by her husband to hire contract killers, who killed him inside their home. Investigators say the murder was carefully planned and executed with the help of multiple accused.

Police said the victim, D. Appala Naidu, a resident of Srirampuram village in Devarapalle mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, was strangled to death at his home on July 1. The murder has left his two children without their father.

Initially, the death was treated as suspicious. However, a detailed investigation later uncovered what police described as a premeditated murder conspiracy.

According to investigators, Appala Naidu's wife, Hyma, was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with a man identified as Gangadhar.

Police said Appala Naidu had objected to the relationship, which allegedly was the motive behind the murder.

Hyma, Gangadhar and Gangadhar's nephew, Nagacharan, allegedly conspired to eliminate Appala Naidu.

Police said the trio hired contract killers and paid them around Rs 1 lakh using money earned by the victim himself.

As part of the plan, the hired killers allegedly entered Appala Naidu's house and strangled him to deaths before fleeing the scene.

Based on clues gathered during the investigation, Devarapalle police arrested Hyma, Gangadhar and Nagacharan on July 5.

Police said two more suspects, identified as Prakash and Shafeer, are believed to have carried out the murder and remain on the run. Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest them, police added.