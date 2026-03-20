"Who Will Compensate For Harassment?" Elvish Yadav After Court Sets Him Free

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the First Information Report (FIR) against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was arrested for allegedly using snake venom at a rave party in November 2023. Celebrating the verdict, Yadav described the day as his "Independence Day" and added that he always had faith in the judicial system.

All About Snake Venom Case

A case was registered against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly using snake venom as a recreational drug at rave parties in Noida. Yadav was accused of arranging the snake venom at his parties and using snakes in his video shoots.

The police busted a snake smuggling racket in November 2023 after it raided a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. A forensic investigation later revealed the use of venom of cobra and krait species in samples seized from there.

My Family Faced Immense Harassment: Elvish Yadav

In a three-minute video shared on social media, Yadav said, "The Supreme Court has quashed the snake-related case against me. I always had faith in our judicial system that justice would prevail. Those who have done wrong will be punished, and those who are innocent will be saved," he said.

He thanked the Supreme Court and judicial system for quashing an FIR and setting him "free."

Recalling the timeline of the case, Yadav said, "Exactly two years ago, on March 17, 2024, I was arrested in this false case. Since November 2023, when the case was registered, I have been saying that I had done nothing wrong.

Yadav went on to accuse media of false reporting and harassment.

"The media ran continuous reports claiming I was guilty. My family faced immense harassment. For over two-and-a-half years, there was a stigma attached to my name and my family suffered greatly," he said.

Calling the verdict a major moment in his life, Yadav said, "Today is a big day for me. Everything is fine now as the case has been won. Satyamev Jayate (truth prevails)."

Before concluding the video, Yadav asked who would compensate for the harassment he and his family faced in the last two and a half years.

"Will anyone apologise for the false narratives and the turmoil created? What is compensation like?" he asked.

Yadav said he now wants to focus on staying happy and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

"I hope no one has to go through such a tough time. My comeback was strong because I had the support of my family and well-wishers. Thank you to everyone who stood by me and trusted me. The Supreme Court has proved it today," he said.

What Supreme Court Said

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar said they are inclined only to go into two legal issues. The first issue is on the scope and applicability of section 2(23) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which deals with psychotropic substance, and the second is with respect to the validity of proceedings under Section 55 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Senior Advocate Mukta Gupta, appearing for Yadav, told the court that the substance allegedly recovered from the co-accused is not listed in the Schedule of the NDPS Act and therefore a person cannot be charged with.

In the second issue, the Bench observed that Section 55 can only be pressed through a private complaint by an authorised officer. The complaint that led to current FIR was filed by one Gaurav Gupta, associated with an animal welfare organization called People For Animals (PFA).

The court noted that FIR, in its present form, was not sustainable, however, it gave liberty to the competent authority to press into service Section 55 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

