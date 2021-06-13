In Emotional Note, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss Of Both His Parents To Covid

Bhuvan Bam runs the popular 'BB Ki Vines' channel on YouTube.

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who runs the popular 'BB Ki Vines' channel, on Saturday took to social media to share the grief of losing both his parents to COVID-19 within a month.

"Lost both my lifelines to covid. Without Aai (mother) and Baba (father), nothing will be the same. Everything fell apart in a month. My home, dreams, everything," he said in an emotional note on Instagram, mourning the loss.

"My Aai is not with me, neither is Baba. Now I have to learn how to live from the beginning. But doesn't feel like it," read the YouTuber's post, accompanying a set of photos of his family.

"Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I'll have to live with these questions forever. Can't wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," he said in the post.

The YouTube star's father Avnindra Bam died on May 11 while his mother Padma Bam died on June 10, according to a statement issued by his team.

Actor Rajkumar Rao responded to Mr. Bam's Instagram post: "I'm so sorry for your loss bhai. You've done a lot. I've seen it first-hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what's written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I'm always there."