'Not Love Jihad, We're Pyaar Ishq Guys': Jignesh Mevani At Delhi Rally: 10 Facts

New Delhi: Dalit leader and Gujarat lawmaker Jignesh Mevani today took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Delhi, which was held amid heavy police presence. The police had denied permission for the Youth Hunkar rally and as the organisers decided to proceed with it, deployed nearly 15,000 personnel - armed with water cannons and tear gas -- at the heart of the national capital. Calling the situation "unfortunate", Mr Mevani said the government was "targeting" him. Last week, a case was filed against the 37-year-old lawyer activist following the caste clashes near Pune that spread and affected the parts of Maharashtra for three days.