Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally' LIVE: Dalit Leader May Carry Out Protest Without Police Permit

Here are the live updates of the Jignesh Mevani's rally:
Tear gas, water cannons, paramilitary and 12 companies of police have turned Jantar Mantar into a fortress. Roads to PM house also blocked... all this in the run-up to #YuvaHunkarRally. Its gonna be one hell of a day! pic.twitter.com/y47DL77iLN- Sonal MehrotraKapoor (@Sonal_MK) January 9, 2018
Posters seen in Parliament Street area ahead of Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally'.
DCP Sir, rally to wahin karayenge :) https://t.co/UzC10xAPVg- Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 8, 2018
Heavy security has been deployed ahead of Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally' to be held at Parliament Street. Delhi Police has denied permission to hold the event.
No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site which they are reluctant to accept. @PTI_News@ANI@htTweets@TOIIndiaNews@NavbharatTimes@DDNational- DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) January 8, 2018
Several student leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru University, including Kanhaiya Kumar, are expected to attend Jignesh Mevani's rally.
- In a statement, the organisers have urged the prospective participants to "assemble on the Parliament Street at 12 pm today".
