Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally' LIVE: Dalit Leader May Carry Out Protest Without Police Permit

The Delhi Police has put the request of Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani to conduct a rally on Parliament Street today on hold. The police had earlier said that Mr Mevani's request was "under consideration"."No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site, which they are reluctant to accept," the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, tweeted last night. The 'Social Justice' rally or 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally' is planned to be addressed by Mr Mevani along with Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.