Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally' LIVE: Dalit Leader May Carry Out Protest Without Police Permit

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 09, 2018 10:59 IST
Jignesh Mevani is likely to hold the 'Yuva Hunkaar rally" even without permission from the police.

New Delhi:  The Delhi Police has put the request of Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani to conduct a rally on Parliament Street today on hold. The police had earlier said that Mr Mevani's request was "under consideration"."No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site, which they are reluctant to accept," the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, tweeted last night. The 'Social Justice' rally or 'Yuva Hunkaar Rally' is planned to be addressed by Mr Mevani along with Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.

Here are the live updates of the Jignesh Mevani's rally:




Jan 09, 2018
10:39 (IST)
Jan 09, 2018
10:04 (IST)


Posters seen in Parliament Street area ahead of Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally'.
Jan 09, 2018
10:03 (IST)
Former JNU vice-president and student leader Shehla Rashid tweeted in response to the DCP's tweet saying that the rally would be held on Parliament Street.
Jan 09, 2018
09:59 (IST)


Heavy security has been deployed ahead of Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally' to be held at Parliament Street. Delhi Police has denied permission to hold the event.
Jan 09, 2018
09:51 (IST)
On Monday evening, a tweet from Delhi Police read, "No permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. Organisers have been constantly advised to go to alternate site which they are reluctant to accept".
Jan 09, 2018
09:50 (IST)
No Permission Yet But Jignesh Mevani May Go Ahead With Delhi Rally Today
Several student leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru University, including Kanhaiya Kumar, are expected to attend Jignesh Mevani's rally.

No Permission Yet But Jignesh Mevani May Go Ahead With Delhi Rally Today
Jan 09, 2018
09:48 (IST)
  • Newly-elected Gujarat legislator and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani's request to hold a youth rally in Delhi today
  • The Delhi Police is yet to accept permission to hold the rally
  • The 'Yuva Hunkaar rally" may go ahead without permission.
  • In a statement, the organisers have urged the prospective participants to "assemble on the Parliament Street at 12 pm today".
  • The police are getting ready with water cannons and tear gas to control the crowds, say sources.
