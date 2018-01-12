Youth Arrested For Issuing Death Threat To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told media persons that a police team arrested accused Pramod Kumar alias Poyama from Fatuha in Patna district.
According to police officials, a video went viral on social media on Friday in which Pramod threatened to blow up Nitish Kumar, along with his bodyguards.
"Soon after the video went viral, the police came into action and arrested the accused," Mr Maharaj said.
A team of police officials is interrogating the youth to know why he posted the video on social media.
