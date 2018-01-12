Youth Arrested For Issuing Death Threat To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar A video went viral on social media on Friday in which Pramod Kumar threatened to blow up Nitish Kumar, along with his bodyguards.

A youth was arrested in Bihar on Friday after he allegedly issued a death threat to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, police said.



Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told media persons that a police team arrested accused Pramod Kumar alias Poyama from Fatuha in Patna district.



According to police officials, a video went viral on social media on Friday in which Pramod threatened to blow up Nitish Kumar, along with his bodyguards.



"Soon after the video went viral, the police came into action and arrested the accused," Mr Maharaj said.



A team of police officials is interrogating the youth to know why he posted the video on social media.



According to unconfirmed reports, the arrested youth was angry with Nitish Kumar over the current sand crisis in the state which hit his business.







