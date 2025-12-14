"Young, Industrious": What PM Modi Said About New BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin upon his appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Working President.

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President. He will succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020.

In an X post, PM Modi lauded Nitin Nabin as a "young and hardworking Karyakarta with rich organisational experience." The Prime Minister wrote, "Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms.

He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. "I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President," the X post added.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Nitin Nabin, extending wishes for success during his tenure. "Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar, Shri @NitinNabin, on being appointed as the Executive President of @BJP4India.

He is a diligent worker and a person endowed with imaginative capacity. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success. Best wishes to him for the success of his tenure," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin carries the experience of governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times. He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing and Law Department in the Bihar government.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing.

In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha. From 2016-19, he has held the post of the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge.

