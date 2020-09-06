'You Are Not Maharashta': Kangana Ranaut's Video Messaage For Sanjay Raut

"You (Sanjay Raut) have empowered the people who commit crimes against women," Kangana Ranaut said.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, in a sharp takedown of Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, has reminded him that he is "not Maharashtra" and has no right to demand an apology from her. "Sanjay-ji I condemn you, you are not Maharashtra," she said in a video statement tweeted this evening, which ended with a dramatic challenge.

Calling his mindset "anti-women", she questioned why his abusive remark -- made during a television interview yesterday -- was directed only at her and not actors Aamir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah, who also said at some point that they were scared to live in Mumbai.

Her remarks about the Mumbai police -- which had started off the feud with the ruling Shiv Sena, was "freedom of expression," the actor said.

Asked he would apologise for the remark, Sanjay Raut told reporters earlier today that he would "think about it" if "that girl" apologises to Maharashtra.

"If that girl (Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ms Ranaut, a vocal supporter of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had sharply criticised the Mumbai Police over their handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She also said that given the situation of the law and order under the current government, she feared to live in Mumbai.

The ruling Shiv Sena -- which has just lost the battle to keep the investigation with the state police and had to hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation -- had responded sharply.

"We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it," Mr Raut had said.

Contending that the Rajya Sabha MP had threatened her, Ms Ranaut had delivered a jibe. "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir"—a tweet that made the Sena livid.

Sena MLA Pratap Saranik had said the actor should be arrested for sedition and that "if she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her".

Today, calling attention to crimes against women across the country, Ms Ranaut said, "You (Sanjay Raut) have empowered the people who commit crimes against women. The daughters of this country will never forgive you".

The actor, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, also reiterated her intention to return to Mumbai on September 9, and issued a challenge. "Your people are saying they will break my jaw, kill me, Then do it. This country's soil is rich with the blood of many who sacrificed for the pride and dignity of the country. We will also give our blood, we also have to repay our debts," she added.